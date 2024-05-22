Agilent Announces Cash Dividend of 23.6 Cents per Share

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a quarterly dividend of 23.6 cents per share of common stock will be paid on July 24, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 2, 2024.

The timing and amounts of future dividends are subject to determination and approval by Agilent’s board of directors.

