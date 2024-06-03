Agilent Announces Cutting-Edge Advances in GC/MS and LC/Q-TOF Technology at ASMS 2024

Agilent Technologies Inc., (NYSE: A) is introducing two new products at the 72nd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics. The Agilent 7010D Triple Quadrupole GC/MS System which targets the food and environmental markets, offers precision and sensitivity in gas chromatography-mass spectrometry. Additionally, the Agilent ExD Cell for use with the 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF system, serves the biopharma market and life science research. These instruments exemplify Agilent’s unwavering commitment to advancing scientific discovery through innovative instrumentation, significantly shaping the landscape of mass spectrometry.

The Agilent 7010D Triple Quadrupole GC/MS System (7010D GC/TQ) features the new HES 2.0 ion source, providing attogram-level sensitivity, unmatched robustness, and industry-leading uptime. Built-in intelligence, including SWARM autotune and Early Maintenance Feedback (EMF), streamlines analytical workflows and reduces unplanned instrument downtime, making it a reliable partner in navigating evolving regulatory requirements.

The 7010D GC/TQ also includes the My Green Lab Accountability, Consistency, and Transparency (ACT) Label, reflecting environmentally conscious manufacturing practices. Additionally, the MassHunter Acquisition 13.0 software enhances user experience with a refreshed interface and compliance tools, enabling users to take control of data integrity and adhere to compliance guidelines such as FDA 21 CFR Part 11, EU Annex 11, and GAMP5.

The Agilent ExD Cell available for the 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF enhances peptide and protein characterization capabilities by adding electron capture dissociation (ECD). With the trend towards increasingly complex biotherapeutics this meets the need for more thorough structural characterization.

The field installable ExD cell addon for the 6545XT is designed for researchers in the ‘discovery phase’ who are faced with diverse analytical challenges. ECD is particularly appropriate for the study of large proteins, fragile modifications, and isomeric residues – analytes which can be difficult to unambiguously characterize with traditional collision induced dissociation (CID) methods alone.

Coupled with the inherent capabilities of the 6545XT for intact protein analyses, the ExD cell is also suited for performing top to middle down characterization of large and highly charged proteins (such as antibodies) and smaller subunits (such as peptides), and the rich spectra produced can be interpreted with confidence using the ExDViewer.

"Intelligence capabilities are seamlessly integrated into instruments like the 7010D GC/TQ, recognizing the fiercely competitive landscape that is constantly evolving. Additionally, the Agilent ExD cell, in conjunction with the 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF, empowers scientists to meticulously scrutinize and more effectively characterize peptides—critical components in modern research and therapeutics,” stated Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division.

"These cutting-edge products exemplify customer-driven innovation and excellence. By listening to our customers, we gain valuable insights into their challenges. We then channel this understanding into consistent innovation, resulting in outstanding products that precisely meet their needs,” added Suzuki.

Agilent is a leading solution provider of proven, robust, and reliable mass spectrometry technologies to a range of segments and a wide array of applications in the bio/pharma, life science research, food, and environmental markets. These new technological capabilities enable Agilent’s customers to increase data quality and interpretation while reducing the time and human attention required—more easily adapting to ever-changing market needs.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

