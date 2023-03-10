Agilent Announces End-to-End Digital Pathology Workflow Solution at USCAP 2023

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today a highly-anticipated end-to-end solution for digital pathology that brings together best-in-class products from Agilent, Visiopharm, Proscia®, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. The announcement coincides with the USCAP 112th Annual Meeting held March 11-16 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions is predicted to intensify the urgency of pathologists seeking to adopt innovative digital pathology solutions to improve existing patient diagnostic imaging methods and reduce the high cost associated with traditional diagnostics. Technological advances in the past decade and the numerous benefits of digital pathology are driving the practice to become widely adopted.

Agilent and Visiopharm have collaborated since 2020, developing an integrated solution comprising Visiopharm’s portfolio of leading artificial intelligence (AI)-driven precision pathology software and Agilent’s automated pathology staining solutions. The collaboration also includes a distribution agreement, initially in Europe but now expanded to include the US and Canada. Agilent and Visiopharm have also broadened their development services to include digital pathology applications that will increasingly benefit the global pharmaceutical industry by providing access to Visiopharm’s AI capabilities to deliver innovative, high-quality companion diagnostics.

"Agilent has meticulously and diligently been working toward the development of a complete end-to-end digital pathology solution to help pathology labs increase efficiency, clinical utility, quality control, and ultimately patient care,” said Lou Welebob, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Pathology Division, Diagnostics and Genomics Group.

"Our objective was to work with industry innovators, starting with Visiopharm as our initial partner. We are now excited to announce that we have expanded our offering through the addition of two other partners Proscia and Hamamatsu, in this fast-growing digital pathology space,” Welebob added.

"Together, we have enabled pathologists to improve patient care through the integration of our AI-driven precision pathology software and Agilent’s automated staining solutions,” said Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm. "We are delighted to further extend our partnership in this emerging era of personalized medicine.”

The recent announcements include Proscia, a leader in digital pathology solutions, and Hamamatsu, a leading provider of whole slide imaging systems. The technology combination of Agilent, Visiopharm, Proscia, and Hamamatsu strengthens the development of an open and agnostic end-to-end digital pathology solution with the vision of accelerating breakthroughs in precision medicine.

USCAP attendees are invited to visit Agilent’s exhibition booth #129 and learn about these partnerships, products, and solutions. Agilent is also bringing together partners and industry thought leaders to discuss the future of cancer care and how an open, agnostic system can dramatically change the future of cancer care. Presenters will include Alan Byrne, Principal Global Product Manager, Digital Pathology, Agilent Technologies; David West, CEO, Proscia; Saira Shah, M.D., Physician Pathologist and Breast Consultant Pathologist, Quest Diagnostics; Martin Kristensson, Senior Vice President, Global Clinical Sales, Visiopharm; and Giovanni Lujan, M.D., Director of Digital and Computational Pathology, Ohio State University. Additional information about this event will be available at the Agilent booth.

