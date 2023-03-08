Agilent Announces Global Distribution Agreement with Proscia to Accelerate Data-Driven Precision Medicine

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced a multi-year distribution agreement with Proscia® – a leader in digital pathology – to offer a comprehensive digital diagnostic pathology system. Combining Agilent's trusted pathology staining solutions with Proscia’s Concentriq® Dx enterprise pathology platform will empower pathology labs to transform diagnostic efficiency and quality to improve patient health outcomes.

Digital pathology is experiencing a new wave of adoption as laboratories seek to deliver on growing expectations for precision medicine amid a worsening pathologist shortage and rising biopsy volume. In shifting the 150-year-old standard of diagnosis from microscope to whole slide image, digital pathology enables pathologists to increasingly tap into the data contained in stained slides to make more efficient and confident decisions. Pathologists can also share patient cases remotely for peer review in real-time, further improving the quality of diagnosis and the speed of case handling.

Proscia's Concentriq Dx* scalable enterprise pathology platform powers primary diagnostic workflows from individual labs to even the largest laboratory networks. It offers a pathologist-centric user experience across a robust digital environment for viewing, managing, and analyzing images, helping to drive efficiency. An open platform, Concentriq Dx can integrate with leading hardware and software solutions, including scanners and image analysis applications, and is designed to realize the promise of AI, centralizing a laboratory’s existing technology ecosystem, and meeting its future needs.

Lou Welebob, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Pathology division, Diagnostics and Genomics Group, discussed the importance of this agreement. "We are excited to partner with Proscia, a trailblazer in digital pathology, to deliver an open, scalable, and flexible digital pathology workflow with enhanced capabilities.”

"This distribution agreement of Proscia’s technology to Agilent’s pathology customers demonstrates our continued commitment to providing pathologists with solutions to streamline and leverage the results of their image analysis, resulting in improved patient outcomes,” Welebob added.

"Digital pathology is advancing a data-driven standard of care that leads to personalized diagnosis and treatment,” said David West, CEO of Proscia. "We are thrilled that Agilent, a worldwide leader in diagnostics, shares our vision. We look forward to accelerating this era of precision medicine for pathologists, laboratories, and patients through our partnership.”

*Concentriq Dx is CE-marked under IVDR and is available for primary diagnosis in the US during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

