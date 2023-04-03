Agilent Announces High-Performance Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis System

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the latest addition to the Cary 3500 UV-Vis Series with the release of the Agilent Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis System. This new solution is a double-beam spectrophotometer with advanced photometric performance for diverse sample-type measurements with minimal sample preparation. The Cary 3500 UV-Vis Series can be deployed in regulated environments, specifically the pharma/biopharma industry.

The new Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis system offers a uniquely large sample compartment with a small footprint for analyzing a range of liquid samples and characterizing solid samples. The full Cary 3500 UV-Vis spectrophotometer series also includes a 10-year warranty xenon flash lamp, (for Cary 3500 instruments purchased from Agilent or participating partners), drastically reducing the frequency and cost of deuterium lamp replacement, and eliminating the daily warmup time.

Another key development is the enhancement of the Cary UV Workstation software. New calculations can now be saved and applied automatically to any method routinely used to reduce data processing time and calculation errors. It is accessible to new customers and existing users who want to upgrade to the latest software version. Additionally, the Cary 3500 UV-Vis spectrophotometer series, including the new UV-Vis Flexible module, can be deployed with the OpenLab software suite to help organizations achieve their data management and compliance goals.

"The Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis spectrophotometer is the next major step in a long history of UV-Vis innovation at Agilent,” said Geoff Winkett, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Molecular Spectroscopy Division.

Winkett continued. "The series has been an incredible success since its introduction in 2018 and our customers—particularly those in the pharma and biopharma industries—have benefitted from the unique range of capabilities. This further strengthens our distinctive portfolio of integrated solutions under the Agilent OpenLab umbrella, from chromatography to mass spectroscopy, to UV-Vis spectroscopy.”

