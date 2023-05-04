Agilent Announces Solutions Innovation Research Award to Dr. Jiangbin Ye

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that Dr. Jiangbin Ye has received an Agilent Solutions Innovation Research Award (SIRA). The award supports drug discovery and development, research exploration, enhancement, and acceleration. Dr. Ye is an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology, within the Division of Radiation and Cancer Biology, at Stanford Medicine, one of seven schools that make up Stanford University.

A characteristic of cancer is that malignant cells modulate metabolic pathways to promote cancer progression. Dr. Ye’s research focuses on this particular aspect of cancer metabolism, specifically the connection between the Warburg effect, epigenetic remodeling, and cancer dedifferentiation. The Ye Lab’s investigations into the causes and consequences of the abnormal metabolic phenotypes of cancer cells in response to microenvironmental stresses, such as hypoxia and nutrient deprivation, will aid the prospect that therapeutic approaches might be developed to target these metabolic pathways to improve cancer treatment.

"I am deeply honored to receive the prestigious SIRA from Agilent, a leader in cutting-edge scientific research and technology,” said Dr. Ye. "This award will greatly support our lab's mission to explore the intricate connections between the Warburg effect, epigenetic remodeling, and cell dedifferentiation in cancer cells.”

"With the advanced capabilities of Agilent's cell analysis platforms, including the Seahorse XF Pro, BioTek Cytation 5, and Q-TOF LC/MS, we can strike the complex core of tumorigenesis and unravel the mysteries of cancer progression. Our collaboration with Agilent will undoubtedly accelerate the development of innovative metabolic therapy, ultimately improving cancer treatment and save patients' lives,” added Dr. Ye.

"Agilent is committed to assisting academic researchers in accelerating their area of proficiency, so we are thrilled to present this award to Dr. Ye,” said Nahid Chalyavi, associate vice president of University Relations and External Research at Agilent. "We look forward to following his work as he incorporates some of the most innovative and impactful technologies in his cell biology and cancer research investigations.”

SIRA is a new Agilent University Relations initiative designed to stimulate the most innovative and impactful use of multiple Agilent products to help solve pressing scientific problems. The 2023 award will support advancements in drug discovery and cancer research, enabled using Agilent cell analysis platforms, including the new award-winning Seahorse XF Pro Analyzer optimized for drug discovery research and pharma-oriented workflows, BioTek Cytation 5 Cell Imaging Multimode Reader, and mass spectrometry instruments and workflows that can be used synergistically to improve the understanding of cell biology and cancer.

About Agilent Technologies

