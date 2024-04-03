Agilent at AACR 2024: Empowering Breakthroughs in Cancer Research and Diagnostics

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A), a global leader in life sciences and diagnostics, announced today its participation in the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting (AACR). At the meeting, which will take place from April 5 to 10, 2024, in San Diego, CA, Agilent will highlight new cell analysis, genomics, digital pathology, and companion diagnostics solutions.

Featured products and solutions that play a crucial role in advancing cancer research and diagnostics, will include:

Agilent NovoCyte Opteon Spectral Flow Cytometer - The Agilent NovoCyte Opteon Spectral Flow Cytometer, is an advanced solution in spectral flow cytometry. This user-friendly system allows simultaneous analysis of multiple markers and offers flexibility in designing multiple marker panels. With configurations ranging from 3 to 5 lasers and support for up to 70 high-quality detectors, the NovoCyte Opteon promises enhanced research capabilities for scientists and researchers.

Agilent Avida - Agilent Avida’s new cutting-edge target enrichment solutions enable simultaneous DNA and methylation profiling from a single sample. The proprietary Avida technology maintains original sample quality and quantity, supporting advanced applications such as liquid biopsy and multiomics capabilities for targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS). Researchers gain accelerated access to genetic and epigenetic data from limited samples, propelling cancer biology and clinical insights. The high-performance and streamlined workflows offer outstanding fidelity, turnaround time, and ease of use.

Agilent SureSelect Cancer Custom panels - Agilent SureSelect Cancer Custom panels offer the ability to add new and emerging biomarkers, including tumor mutational burden (TMB) and microsatellite instability (MSI), to custom tumor genomic profiling assays. These custom NGS cancer panels are designed quickly and easily using Agilent SureDesign 8.0, an intuitive probe design software powered by machine learning. These custom cancer panels extend the SureSelect Cancer product portfolio and underscore Agilent’s commitment to advancing precision oncology.

Agilent SureSelect CD CiberMed Tissue and SureSelect CD CiberMed Heme panels - Agilent announces a new partnership with CiberMed. This company aims to simplify cellular profiling and biomarker discovery with its digital cytometry software, iSort. The new Agilent SureSelect CD CiberMed Tissue and SureSelect CD CiberMed Heme panels enable a combined SureSelect and iSort workflow to offer a cellular profiling solution from bulk RNA-Seq data with enhanced sensitivity, accuracy, and robustness.

"Agilent continues to direct strategic focus toward the battle against cancer. Our comprehensive portfolio encompasses groundbreaking technologies, from cell analysis to genomics, digital pathology, and companion diagnostics,” stated Bob McMahon, interim president of Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group. "These innovations empower scientists, clinicians, and researchers worldwide to ignite discoveries and enhance patient outcomes.”

Agilent will also host two joint events with key collaborators. The first with SomaLogic®, now part of StandardBioTools™ on Sunday, April 7 at 1:30 pm. The focus of this symposium is cancer understanding and care. Presenters Marc Gunter from Imperial College London and Karl Smith-Byrne from Oxford University will discuss their utilization of SomaLogic’s SomaScan® Platform. They will delve into discovering novel causes and biomarkers of cancer within a large-scale prospective cohort.

The second symposium on Sunday, April 7 at 3:30 pm will focus on novel technologies for precision medicine. Caroline Germa, CMO from Transcenta Therapeutics will present on how the use of Claudin 18.2 IHC assay informed Transcenta Therapeutics’ Osemitamab program, and Bellal Moghis from Agilent will discuss Agilent’s new Avida targeted sequencing.

In addition, Agilent will feature partnerships with BostonGene and CiberMed at the Agilent booth (#1531). AACR attendees can also explore multiple Agilent research posters and over 50 additional customer posters highlighting Agilent instruments and solutions. For more details about these events, visit the Agilent booth.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

