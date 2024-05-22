Agilent at ASMS 2024: Driving Scientific Breakthroughs with Unparalleled Mass Spec Solutions

Agilent Technologies Inc., (NYSE: A) will showcase its latest mass spectrometry innovations at the 72nd ASMS Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics, scheduled for June 2 - 6, 2024, in Anaheim, California. A global leader in analytical instruments, Agilent continues to drive performance and accessibility in mass spectrometry.

"Agilent will make a significant impact at this year’s ASMS Conference, unveiling cutting-edge mass spectrometry solutions that deliver intelligence-driven performance that is beyond all limits,” exclaimed Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. "Our mission is more than simplifying lab operations; we provide solutions that enhance performance, streamline workflows, and provide powerful data insights, opening doors to new research frontiers.”

Agilent’s breakthroughs in mass spectrometry include the 6495D LC/TQ, an ultrahigh-performance instrument designed for research and testing labs analyzing large sample batches. It achieves parts per quadrillion (ppq)-level detection limits for challenging analytes in diverse sample matrices, such as omics, food, and environmental analysis.

In addition, Agilent’s Revident LC/Q-TOF is a next-generation, hybrid quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer. It revolutionizes identification with rock-solid evidence, accurate mass measurements, and high-resolution data for targeted and untargeted analysis. Applications include food safety, metabolomics, and other discovery-based studies.

"Stay tuned for exciting announcements about additional GC/MS and LC/MS products and solutions launching at ASMS this year. These innovative offerings will provide next-level intelligence, unmatched sensitivity, and industry-leading robustness,” Suzuki added.

Agilent will hold several events at ASMS 2024, including two User Group Meetings (for LC/ Triple Quadrupole and Ion Mobility) on Sunday, June 2, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel in Anaheim. Agilent will also host six breakfast sessions Monday, June 3, through Wednesday, June 5, from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. at the Anaheim Convention Center (rooms 212 AB and 213 D) where key customers will present their research. Additional information on these and other events is available at Agilent at ASMS.

ASMS attendees are invited to visit Agilent's Exhibition Booth #300 at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Agilent Hospitality Suite at the Anaheim Marriott, Marquis Ballroom South, from Monday, June 3 to Wednesday, June 6, from 8:00 to 10:30 p.m. Agilent is a corporate member of ASMS and multi-year co-sponsor of the annual event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240522181848/en/