Agilent Inspires at SLAS2023, Highlighting Innovative Automated Workflow Solutions

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that it will highlight a suite of automated laboratory workflow solutions at the SLAS2023 International Conference and Exhibition held February 25 through March 1 in San Diego. Agilent is also honored to receive an SLAS Lab of the Future designation, signifying going beyond automated instrumentation and bringing complete integrated automated workflow solutions to the lab. Agilent is a leader in advancing automation solutions to help customers improve efficiency and reproducibility across their entire pipeline, from research and drug discovery to development and manufacturing processes.

There is growing pressure on labs to deliver high-quality results while streamlining operations, reducing costs, and increasing revenue. Agilent’s modular automation solutions address a wide array of workflows, including cell analysis, genomics, proteomics, biomolecule analysis, and mass spectrometry in non-regulated and regulated environments. Automating processes and workflows allows scientists and lab technicians to use their time more effectively and focus on higher-value, more productive tasks. Automated sample preparation is streamlined, more accurate, enhances reproducibility, and ultimately enables more confident decisions.

SLAS attendees are invited to visit exhibit booth #1811 and learn more about Agilent’s complete automation portfolio, including these innovations:

Bravo NGS Automated Liquid Handling Platform with On-Deck Thermal Cycler (ODTC) – Enables the Agilent Bravo NGS to provide thermal cycling as part of a high-throughput automated protocol and extends walkaway time during sample preparation.

Magnis NGS Prep System with the Magnis SureSelect XT HS2 DNA and RNA kits – Provides compact, ease-of-use walkaway automation for NGS library prep and enrichment, requiring only 15 minutes of hands-on time.

AssayMap Bravo Protein Sample Prep Workbench 4.0 – Adds 21 CFR Part 11 compliance-enabling features for automated sample preparation workflows across the biopharma drug development process.

BioTek Gen5 Object Tracking Software Module – Offers integrated and automated tracking of individual cells for various metrics when coupled with Agilent BioTek High Content Imaging systems.

xCELLigence RTCA HT with the Biotek BioSpa 8 Automated Incubator – Provides a label-free high-throughput potency assay for the immuno-oncology space and high-throughput viral CPE assay for the vaccine market.

Lars Kristiansen, general manager of Agilent’s Automation Solutions Business, commented, "SLAS is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate how our automation solutions continue to redefine what’s possible through our commitment to creating differentiated workflow solutions to advance automation for our customers with critical product innovations.”

"Agilent’s modular workflow solutions are designed to integrate easily and work together seamlessly to reduce or eliminate the risk of human errors. Agilent’s Digital Lab enables and automates these activities to keep end users focused on their science. We look forward to sharing more information at SLAS this year,” Kristiansen added.

Product tutorials will be held on Monday, February 27, and Tuesday, February 28, and a Solutions Spotlight session on Tuesday, February 28, entitled An integrated live-cell imaging system for automated high-throughput analysis of 2D cell migration and chemotaxis. To learn more about these educational events, visit Agilent booth #1811. Agilent is proud to be a diamond sponsor of SLAS2023.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230222005320/en/