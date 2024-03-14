Agilent Presents 2024 Darlene Solomon Award to University of Cambridge Researcher Joycelyn Tan

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announced today that Joycelyn Tan, a Ph.D. student at the Wellcome-MRC Institute of Metabolic Science at the University of Cambridge, UK, has been awarded the 2024 Darlene Solomon Award. The award recognizes and supports promising female scientists working in mass spectrometry.

Ms. Tan is a member of the Fazakerley group, which is dedicated to understanding the mechanisms responsible for obesity and related metabolic diseases. Her research focuses on how culture conditions, such as oxygen tension and medium nutrient composition, can alter the metabolism and function of various metabolic cell types, with the goal of identifying culture conditions that will help to better mimic the in vivo environment.

"I am grateful to receive this award from Agilent and FeMS,” said Ms. Tan. "The future capacities of mass spectrometry-based technologies are extremely exciting. I look forward to the opportunity to learn more about current lipidomic implementations across research fields, and new technical developments at iSLS12. I also look forward to visiting the Agilent GSDC in Singapore and engaging with female Agilent leaders, which I am sure will be inspiring.”

"Ms. Tan’s research has the potential to provide valuable insights into how culture conditions impact metabolic cell types and their metabolism, function, and behavior,” said Ken Suzuki, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Mass Spectrometry Division. "Agilent is committed to fostering an atmosphere where female scientists can flourish and serve as role models to others. We congratulate Ms. Tan on receiving this prestigious award and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

The Darlene Solomon Award includes travel to the iSLS12 - 12th International Singapore Lipid Symposium that was held March 5–8 at the National University of Singapore. During the event, Ms. Tan officially received the award. Additionally, she will have the opportunity to visit the Agilent Global Solutions Development Center in Singapore, where she will work alongside Agilent scientists. This experience will provide hands-on practical experience of Agilent products and workflows serving the life sciences and applied market space. Furthermore, Ms. Tan will engage with Agilent leaders for coaching and career advice.

The Darlene Solomon Award is co-sponsored by FeMS (Females in Mass Spectrometry) and Agilent Technologies. It was created to promote mass spectrometry research and provide financial support to early-career female scientists to attend various mass spectrometry conferences sponsored by Agilent or FeMS. Candidates for the award include high-potential scientists poised to benefit from cutting-edge research in lipidomics, systems biology, and clinical research and are looking to gain more exposure to industry-leading technologies in this space.

FeMS is an international community-led initiative to create a network of support for women in the field of mass spectrometry. FeMS aims to bring together, encourage, empower, and facilitate the visibility of women in mass spectrometry. The organization strives to engage the entire community of women in mass spectrometry and their supporters to hear and learn from all perspectives. As a global network, FeMS supports all related events where women working in the MS field gather. Learn more at https://femalesinms.com.

Agilent is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the iSLS12 - 12th International Singapore Lipid Symposium.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

