Agilent Ranked Among Top 50 Most Just Companies in America

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the company was again named one of the Most JUST Companies in America by Just Capital and CNBC. This marks the sixth year Agilent has appeared on the exclusive list, and the fourth year the company has ranked in the top 50.

The list highlights 100 companies that are performing best on business issues that matter most to the U.S. public, from paying a living wage and creating jobs to prioritizing accountability to all stakeholders.

"It’s an honor to be included in the JUST 100,” said Neil Rees, Agilent’s head of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Programs. "It reflects the priority Agilent places on being a top employer, supporting our customers’ sustainability efforts, and our strong record of contributing to the prosperity of the communities where we operate.”

To calculate the rankings, Just Capital and CNBC conducted a representative poll of Americans to determine the issues of greatest importance to them. Just Capital then evaluated the policies and practices of 1,000 of the largest U.S. public companies in those areas, based on publicly reported data.

Companies on the list perform much better than their Russell 1000 peers on worker compensation, pay equity, emissions reduction, career development, supplier diversity, parental leave, and customer privacy, according to Just Capital. They also have a higher profit margin, return on equity, and dividend yield. See the full Just Capital rankings, and how Agilent performed in each category.

Agilent was also recently named to The Sustainability Yearbook 2024 by S&P Global. Only companies that score competitively in their industry and peer group make the list, according to S&P Global.

In addition, Agilent is certified as a Great Place to Work® in 27 countries and territories. In a recent independent survey, 89 percent of employees agreed that the company is a great employer. Learn more about Agilent’s culture, people, and careers at careers.agilent.com. For more information about how Agilent supports its workforce and advances other stakeholder issues, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions, see the company’s latest ESG report.

