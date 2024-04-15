Agilent Receives European IVDR Class C Certification for GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that its GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay has received European IVDR Class C Certification. This certification demonstrates that the assay meets the higher standards established by IVDR. It ensures the continued availability of this trusted qualitative assay to clinical geneticists and other healthcare professionals throughout the EU.

In vitro diagnostic devices, which include pregnancy tests, COVID-19 tests, urine test strips, and more, are estimated to play a part in 70% of all diagnostic decisions.1 The EU has introduced the IVDR regulatory framework to ensure the safety and performance of these devices. Under the new rules, in vitro diagnostic devices are subject to more stringent regulatory scrutiny to ensure rigorous standards of clinical evidence are met, with greater transparency and tighter standardization.

The GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay uses Agilent's proprietary array Comparative Genomic Hybridization (aCGH) to identify copy-number and copy-neutral changes across the genome, enabling cytogeneticists to accurately assess genetic anomalies associated with developmental delay, intellectual disability, congenital anomalies, and dysmorphic features. The assay is based on chromosomal microarray technology with a firmly established track record of diagnostic accuracy and ease of use.

Bob McMahon, interim president of Agilent’s Diagnostics and Genomics Group, commented on this announcement. "The GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay will advance the postnatal diagnosis of chromosomal abnormalities, as it combines high resolution, accuracy, and speed in a single test. With the European IVDR Class C Certification, we are confident that this assay will continue to serve the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients across the EU.”

Jenipher Dalton, chief quality and regulatory officer at Agilent, summarized the announcement’s significance. "This IVDR certification attests to the safety and the quality of our products and reinforces our commitment as a provider of trusted solutions for the cytogenetics market.”

The GenetiSure Dx Postnatal Assay is intended for use on the SureScan Dx Microarray Scanner system, with analysis by CytoDx software, as part of a complete "DNA-to-result” workflow. This device is not intended for standalone diagnostic purposes, pre-implantation or prenatal testing or screening, population screening, or detecting or screening for acquired or somatic genetic aberrations.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

