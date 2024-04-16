Agilent Receives Scientists' Choice Awards for Sustainability

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) announces that it is the recipient of two 2023 Sustainability Scientists’ Choice awards — Sustainable Supplier of the Year and Sustainable Product of the Year. These awards recognize Agilent as a leader in the area of sustainability.

The award for Sustainable Supplier of the Year, recognizes Agilent’s demonstrated commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability. The award acknowledges efforts in minimizing environmental impact through thoughtfully designed products, promoting eco-friendly practices, and actively contributing to a more sustainable future.

Neil Rees, head of ESG Programs at Agilent, commented on the significance of this award, "It is an honor for Agilent to receive this award. Over the past two decades, our unwavering dedication to sustainability has extended from day-to-day operations to the development of innovative products and services. We remain committed to assisting our customers in making a positive impact on our planet.”

The Agilent Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis Spectrophotometer received the award for Sustainable Product of the Year in the reducing consumables and reagents category. The Cary 3500 Flexible UV-Vis is a double beam spectrophotometer with superior photometric performance — for challenging measurements with minimal sample preparation — that can be deployed in regulated environments. The system offers a unique large sample compartment with small footprint for analyzing liquid samples that require long pathlength cuvettes, as well as characterizing solid samples.

Geoff Winkett, general manager and vice president of Molecular Spectroscopy at Agilent, remarked, "Environmentally conscious product design is a central feature of Agilent’s business. Our instruments are engineered to improve sustainability in a holistic way — from product design and manufacturing to usage and disposal. The Agilent Cary 3500 UV-Vis is ACT label accredited, demonstrating a commitment to environmentally responsible practices and adherence to sustainability standards. ACT label accreditation from My Green Lab (MGL) helps customers make more informed decisions about the environmental footprint of their purchases. This award celebrates Agilent’s contribution to help laboratories meet their sustainability goals.”

Agilent’s goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To accomplish this, Agilent has set clear interim targets and aligned with the Science-Based Targets Initiative. Agilent is actively reducing its carbon footprint by offsetting emissions through energy projects and utilizing solar photovoltaic generation. Additionally, Agilent’s innovative products and technologies address complex issues while promoting sustainability. These efforts not only align with ethical responsibility but also contribute to a greener future for our planet.

The Scientists’ Choice Awards hold a unique position in the industry because they are selected by scientists and healthcare professionals. In response to the growing emphasis on sustainability, the awards now include a dedicated sustainability category. This category specifically acknowledges companies, lab products or services that actively contribute to reducing the environmental impact of scientific research. Each year, scientists from around the world participate by nominating, reviewing, and voting for the lab products and companies that have made the most significant impact on their work.

