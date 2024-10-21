Agilent Revolutionizes HPLC with the Launch of the Agilent Infinity III LC Series

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the release of its next generation Agilent InfinityLab LC Series portfolio, which includes the 1290 Infinity III LC, 1260 Infinity III Prime LC, and 1260 Infinity III LC systems, all including the biocompatible versions. These are the first HPLC systems on the market to feature the new Agilent InfinityLab Assist Technology, offering enhanced, built-in system assistance capabilities. This technology allows labs to focus more on achieving results rather than on daily operation and maintenance tasks.

With the introduction of these new LC systems, Agilent is revolutionizing the LC user experience. These systems significantly enhance task automation, connectivity, predictive feedback, and error reduction. The innovative built-in sample tracking, utilizing barcoding and camera technologies ensures the elimination of sample mix-ups, providing users with greater accuracy and peace of mind.

The incorporation of the new InfinityLab Assist is designed to enhance the on-board capabilities of the LC for all users. It supports analysts of all skill levels by automating instrument routines, simplifying sample preparation, assisting with maintenance and troubleshooting, and providing context-sensitive help content and solvent management guidance. These features will transform the user experience by eliminating repetitive and error-prone manual tasks, reducing the time required for training and onboarding, and delivering greater robustness and instrument insights that strengthen confidence in the results.

"Analytical lab managers face intense pressure to optimize operational efficiency without sacrificing result quality. With InfinityLab Assist, our customers can significantly reduce the time and effort spent on operator training, troubleshooting, and automating daily startup routines and system health notifications,” said Sudharshana Seshadri, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Liquid Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, and Automation divisions. "While the three new LC families fully incorporate the InfinityLab Assist Technology, we continue to offer modularity and upgradeability to support our installed base, both now and in the future, to safeguard existing investments as new InfinityLab Assist features are added over time.”

Additionally, the instruments in the new Infinity III LC Series feature method compatibility with earlier LC systems and seamless chromatography data systems (CDS) integration. The new systems feature third-party verification by My Green Lab’s revised ACT 2.0 Ecolabel, a global standard for assessing the environmental impact of laboratory equipment and supplies. They will also be the first LC systems to provide their CO 2 footprint to customers, demonstrating Agilent’s commitment to environmental sustainability. It is also noteworthy that all new features are available as upgrades to the existing Infinity II LC Series, representing an outstanding level of investment protection.

"Collectively, the instruments in the Infinity III LC Series establish a new benchmark in liquid chromatography,” said Philip Binns, president of Agilent’s Life Sciences and Applied Markets group. "Agilent is committed to exceeding user expectations by delivering intelligent instrumentation that simplify operations and enhance productivity. Our customers can look forward to a future with seamless system integration, minimal downtime, and consistently reliable results. Today’s release marks a significant milestone in our journey of continuous innovation, and we are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of LC technology.”

With the introduction of these next-generation LC systems, Agilent reinforces its market position as a leading provider of innovative and differentiated analytical solutions that elevate the laboratory experience and materially grow return-on-investment opportunities.

The launch of the new Agilent Infinity III LC Series will take place simultaneously across the globe in October including HPLC 2024, Dalian, China, AAPS 2024 PharmSci 360, US, and 23rd Human Proteome Organization World Congress (HUPO), Germany.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc., (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

