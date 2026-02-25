Agilent Technologies Aktie

25.02.2026 22:43:53

Agilent Technologies Reports Drop In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Agilent Technologies (A) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $305 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $386 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.798 billion from $1.681 billion last year.

Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.798 Bln vs. $1.681 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.39 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.79 B To $ 1.82 B Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.90 To $ 6.04 Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.3 B To $ 7.5 B

