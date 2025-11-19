AIA Hong Kong Offers Free Rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel to Celebrate Athletes of National Games, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2025 - To celebrate all athletes participating in the 15th National Games of the People's Republic of China (15th National Games), as well as the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (12th NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (9th NSOG), AIA Hong Kong invites all Hong Kong residents and visitors to enjoy free rides on the Hong Kong Observation Wheel on 23 November 2025 (Sunday).



The 15th National Games, the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG marked the first time the Games are co-hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. AIA is honoured to be able to contribute to this historic moment by having an employee volunteer team to support the Games.



We salute all athletes for their exceptional performances, showcasing skill and perseverance that inspire countless individuals across the region.



We would particularly like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to AIA Hong Kong & Macau Ambassador Siobhán Haughey for her incredible performance in the 15th National Games, bringing home two ^.



This initiative expresses AIA's gratitude to all athletes and shares joyful moments with the public, reinforcing our commitment to helping everyone live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.



Details

Date: 23 November 2025 (Sunday)

Time: 11:00 – 23:00

Location: Hong Kong Observation Wheel | AIA Vitality Park, Central Harbourfront



How to Join: On the day of the event, free admission tickets will be available at the ticket office of the Wheel. Each person may collect a maximum of one ticket per visit, while supplies last. After redeeming your ticket, please head over to the boarding area for your ride. Please have your ticket ready for entry.

Reminder:

There is no limit set on the number of Free Tickets issued, subject to the Wheel's capacity and opening hours. Terms and conditions* apply.



Notes:

^ Including gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle, gold medal in the Women's 100m Freestyle, bronze medal in the Women's 50m Freestyle and bronze medal in the Women's 50m breaststroke.

*Terms and conditions:

Visitors to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel (the "Wheel") during the opening hours specified on the Wheel's website will receive a free admission ticket ("Free Ticket") for the day. There is no limit set on the number of Free Tickets issued, subject to the Wheel's capacity and opening hours. Free Tickets for the day are available only at the ticket office of the Wheel.

The Free Tickets is non-transferable and cannot be redeemed for cash.

Any changes will be announced on AIA's social media platforms and the Hong Kong Observation Wheel website. AIA reserves the right to suspend, change or terminate this event without prior notice. Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit

1 As at 30 June 2025

2 Including AIA Hong Kong and AIA Macau's individual life, group insurance, and pension customers (as at 30 June 2025)

News Source: ????

