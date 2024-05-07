07.05.2024 13:41:33

Akamai To Acquire Noname Security For Approx. $450 Mln

(RTTNews) - Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Noname Security, a company specializing in application programming interface or API security, based in San Jose, California.

The agreement entails Akamai acquiring all of Noname's outstanding equity for approximately $450 million.

Mani Sundaram, executive VP and general manager, of Security Technology Group, Akamai Technologies said, "With the addition of Noname, Akamai believes it will have the breadth of integrations and deployment choices needed to deliver comprehensive API protection for customers across all environments."

Furthermore, Noname's team of over 200 employees, led by CEO and Co-founder Oz Golan, will join Akamai's Security Technology Group. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024.

