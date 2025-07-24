Alaska Air Group Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $172 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $1.71 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Alaska Air Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $215 million or $1.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.9% to $3.704 billion from $2.897 billion last year.

Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $172 Mln. vs. $220 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.71 last year. -Revenue: $3.704 Bln vs. $2.897 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 - $1.40

For the FY25, the company expects eps above $3.25.