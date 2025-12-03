XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

Alliant Energy Aktie

Alliant Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855870 / ISIN: US0188021085

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.12.2025 01:47:50

Alliant Energy Subsidiary Prices Public Offering Of $300 Mln Of 5.700% Debentures Due 2055

(RTTNews) - Wisconsin Power and Light Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliant Energy Corp. (LNT), announced the pricing of its public offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.700% debentures due 2055. The debentures will be due on December 15, 2055.

Wisconsin Power and Light intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to reduce its outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on December 5, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alliant Energy Corp.mehr Nachrichten