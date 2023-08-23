Allied Motion Changes Name to Allient Inc. and Begins Trading Under New Ticker ALNT

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced that effective today its corporate name changed to Allient Inc. and that its shares will commence trading under the new ticker ALNT on the Nasdaq before markets open today.

To reflect its new name and ticker, Allient has launched a new corporate website at www.allient.com. The new website reflects the Company’s evolution of its business and the success of its strategy to transform from a products-based business in motion control to a solutions-oriented company that addresses its customers’ requirements for Motion, Controls and Power technology for a multitude of applications.

Closing Bell Broadcast

To celebrate the changes, representatives of Allient will ring the Nasdaq closing bell today. The ceremony will be broadcast live from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City. To view the broadcast, please visit: https://livestream.com/accounts/888332/events/10928757.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

