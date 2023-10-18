Allient Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Allient Inc. (formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc.) (Nasdaq: ALNT) ("Allient” or the "Company”), a global designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty Motion, Controls and Power products and solutions for targeted industries and applications, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2023 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Phone: (412) 317-5185 Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://allient.com/investors/

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, November 9, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay PIN 10182417. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allient Inc.

Allient (Nasdaq: ALNT) is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise that develops solutions to drive the future of market-moving industries, including medical, life sciences, aerospace and defense, agriculture, transportation, robotics and automation. Allient is a family of companies driven by the same goal: to act as one team to provide the most robust, reliable, and high-value products and systems in Motion, Controls, and Power— from mobile weapons systems used by the military to powered wheelchairs that enhance people’s lives.

Allient solutions enable applications that address customers’ most critical challenges so they can seize new opportunities and change the game. The Company’s strategy is to deliver innovative solutions for its targeted markets to drive growth, while adding new technologies and capabilities through acquisition. Headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., Allient employs more than 2,250 team members around the world. To learn more, visit www.allient.com.

