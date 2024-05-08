ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

Emmen, Switzerland, 8 May 2024 PRESS RELEASE



ALSO announces areas of responsibility of the new Group Management:

Clear sales focus for further growth



Five of the eight members of the management team will have direct customer responsibility: Espen Zachariassen is Regional Managing Director for the North/East region, Jorge Gállego for the South/West region. Germany, the largest ICT market in Europe, will be managed by CEO Wolfgang Krainz.

Tom Brunner will be responsible for sales in the Consumer sector across all regions. Jan Bogdanovich will assume this role for Commercial (corporate reseller and SMB). They will coordinate the manufacturers' sales programmes with local sales activities, closely collaborating with the Regional Managing Directors to ensure ALSO's renowned market proximity is upheld.

Ingo Adolphs, Chief Technology Officer, is responsible for the technical development of the digital platforms as well as business intelligence and the group-wide ERP. The appointment of a CTO emphasises the strategic importance of technology for the Group.

As Chief Operating Officer, Thomas Meyerhans will assume responsibility for the Logistics division in addition to the areas of Legal and Human Resources. Andreas Kuhn will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

Wolfgang Krainz, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN): ‘Our primary goal is to continue to create sustainable profitable growth. The clear division of responsibilities will help us to grow even more efficiently with and within our ecosystem. With our Group-wide harmonised digital tools, we can keep a close eye on the development of EBITDA and ROCE, which continue to be the key performance indicators for us.’



