ALSO Holding AG

ALSO finalises succession planning: Wolfgang Krainz appointed as new CEO



30-Apr-2024

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Emmen, Switzerland, 30 April 2024 PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

As of 1 May 2024, he will succeed Gustavo Möller-Hergt, who continues to serve as President of the Board of Directors of ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN).

Wolfgang Krainz has been with the company since 2016, most recently as Regional Chief Customer Officer Austria and Central and Eastern Europe. During this time, he has consistently optimised his areas of responsibility, driven the growth of the digital platforms and successfully integrated acquisitions into the existing organisation.

“Over the last years, ALSO has built a successful ecosystem, which we will continue to expand in the future. To further accelerate our sustainable profitable growth, the organisation is going to focus more strongly on sales aspects. More details will be announced shortly,” explains the new CEO.

“In this highly dynamic industry, it has been a privilege to lead a company like ALSO, which anticipates changes and challenges and successfully adapts its strategy, while remaining true to its core values. This is primarily due to its talented and committed employees. With Wolfgang, we have now chosen a CEO with strong sales and leadership skills from within this group,” says Möller-Hergt.



ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) (Emmen/Switzerland) is one of the leading technology providers for the ICT industry, currently active in 30 European countries and in a total of 144 countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of around 135,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,540 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Service. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at https://also.com

The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in “special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company’s actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries.

