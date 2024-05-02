Altria to Host Webcast of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("2024 Annual Meeting” or "meeting”) on Thursday, May 16, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The 2024 Annual Meeting will be held virtually via live webcast. During the meeting, shareholders as of the 2024 Annual Meeting record date (March 25, 2024) will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to submit questions during the meeting as time permits. Although shareholders will be able to vote their shares during the meeting, they are encouraged to do so before the meeting using one of the methods described in the 2024 Proxy Statement.

If you are not a shareholder, you may still access and listen to the meeting as a guest using the Guest Login, but you will not be able to vote or submit questions.

Directions on how to participate in the meeting are posted at www.altria.com/webcasts. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on www.altria.com.

Supplemental Resources

In lieu of a business update presentation at the 2024 Annual Meeting, we encourage shareholders and guests to review the resources listed below prior to the meeting.

Business and Financial Resources

During 2024, we have provided several updates on our business through investor events and published materials, including the following:

Fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings release and presentation;

2024 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference presentation;

2024 Proxy Statement;

Supplement to 2024 Proxy Statement – 4/9/24;

2023 Annual Report; and

First-quarter 2024 earnings release and presentation.

These resources are available on www.altria.com/investors.

Corporate Responsibility Resources

Responsibility is a core tenet of our Vision, and we believe that our actions will benefit tobacco consumers, our businesses, our shareholders and society. Our Corporate Responsibility Focus Areas are: (i) reduce the harm of tobacco products, (ii) prevent underage use, (iii) protect the environment, (iv) drive responsibility through our value chain, (v) support our people and communities and (vi) engage and lead responsibly.

We recently published the following reports that highlight our corporate responsibility efforts and initiatives:

Engage & Lead Responsibly Report; and

Lobbying and Political Activity Transparency & Integrity Report.

Our corporate responsibility reports are available on www.altria.com/responsibility.

We look forward to engaging with our shareholders at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501238616/en/