ALXO Presents Phase 2 Data Of Evorpacept In Frontline Indolent Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma At The ASH

(RTTNews) - Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) shares are up over 7% at $1.53 in premarket trading today, following positive results from its ongoing investigator-sponsored phase 2 trial of Evorpacept in patients with indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The phase 2 trial evaluated Evorpacept in combination with standard-of-care rituximab and lenalidomide, and the data were presented at the American Society of Haematology Annual Meeting 2025 on Sunday.

Indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a slow-growing blood cancer that makes up about 40% of all NHL cases and accounts for about 4% of all cancers.

The American Cancer Society estimates that roughly 80,350 people, including both adults and children, will be diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2025, with an estimated 19,390 deaths.

Evorpacept, also known as ALX148, is a fusion protein designed to block the CD47 receptor on cancer cells.

According to the study results presented yesterday, the combination of Evorpacept plus rituximab and lenalidomide (R2) generated complete responses (CR) in 92% of patients with untreated indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma (iNHL) comparing favorably to an approximate 50% historical CR rate for R2 alone.

The combination of Evorpacept plus R2 was also well-tolerated and showed impressive anti-tumor activity in frontline treatment setting, achieving a one-year progression-free survival rate of 91% and a one-year overall survival rate of 100%, noted the company.

ALXO closed Friday's trade at $1.42, up 3.65%.