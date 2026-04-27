Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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28.04.2026 01:30:00
Amazon vs. Costco: Which Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) are among the largest players in their respective industries, and both have delivered market-beating returns over the long run, though Amazon has done significantly better. However, the e-commerce specialist is now worth $2.7 trillion, more than five times Costco's market cap. Does Amazon still have enough upside left at its size, or should investors opt for the smaller Costco? Let's see which of these two stocks is more attractive. Image source: The Motley Fool.Amazon has a vast, diversified business spanning e-commerce, digital advertising, cloud computing, video and music streaming, and other things. The company is a leader in practically every major industry it operates in, and most of them still have significant long-term potential. Consider e-commerce. As Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy, recently said in a letter to shareholders, 80% of retail transactions still occur in brick-and-mortar stores. That will likely change over the long run, and Amazon is well-positioned to capitalize on it. The company is similarly looking at a massive addressable market in cloud computing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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