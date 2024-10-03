American Express Travel® Announces 2025 Trending Destinations

Today, American Express Travel revealed the next installment of its Trending Destinations list, highlighting the top ten must-visit places for 2025 with Millennial and Gen Z1 travelers in mind. This year’s list features noteworthy destinations based on global American Express® Card Member travel bookings and expertise from Amex Travel’s global network of Travel Consultants.

The 2025 Trending Destinations list includes:

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Located between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Brisbane offers excellent museums as well as vibrant dining and nightlife.

- Located between the Gold and Sunshine Coasts, Brisbane offers excellent museums as well as vibrant dining and nightlife. BRITTANY, FRANCE - Distinctive culture, coastal scenery and miles of seaside walking paths like the GR34 trail top the list of reasons to visit the Brittany region.

- Distinctive culture, coastal scenery and miles of seaside walking paths like the GR34 trail top the list of reasons to visit the Brittany region. FRANSCHHOEK, SOUTH AFRICA - Franschhoek, the mountain-ringed gem in the Cape Winelands region, is an ideal add-on to a safari vacation with nearly 50 wineries 2 , farm-to-table restaurants and hiking.

- Franschhoek, the mountain-ringed gem in the Cape Winelands region, is an ideal add-on to a safari vacation with nearly 50 wineries , farm-to-table restaurants and hiking. KOH SAMUI, THAILAND - 88-square-mile Koh Samui offers a dreamy combo of lush jungle, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters, perfect for active travelers or those looking to relax. The island will be featured on a popular TV show scheduled to air next year and is sure to inspire set-jetting travelers.

- 88-square-mile Koh Samui offers a dreamy combo of lush jungle, white sand beaches, and turquoise waters, perfect for active travelers or those looking to relax. The island will be featured on a popular TV show scheduled to air next year and is sure to inspire set-jetting travelers. MACAU, CHINA - Though The Historic Centre of Macau enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status, and the local Cantonese-Portuguese fusion cuisine is a must-try for foodies, the supersized casinos are the reason this densely populated peninsula, known as the "Las Vegas of the East,” boasts a number of award-winning restaurants.

- Though The Historic Centre of Macau enjoys UNESCO World Heritage status, and the local Cantonese-Portuguese fusion cuisine is a must-try for foodies, the supersized casinos are the reason this densely populated peninsula, known as the "Las Vegas of the East,” boasts a number of award-winning restaurants. MOAB, UTAH, UNITED STATES - As the gateway to Utah’s "Mighty Five” national parks, Moab is a perfect starting point to explore the American Southwest. Travelers come for world-class rafting, mountain biking, and canyon hiking - or simply to bask in the red rock scenery.

- As the gateway to Utah’s "Mighty Five” national parks, Moab is a perfect starting point to explore the American Southwest. Travelers come for world-class rafting, mountain biking, and canyon hiking - or simply to bask in the red rock scenery. NIKKO, JAPAN - This tucked away mountain retreat in mostly rural Tochigi prefecture blends elements of Kyoto and Mt. Fuji, with photogenic waterfalls and abundant hiking trails.

- This tucked away mountain retreat in mostly rural Tochigi prefecture blends elements of Kyoto and Mt. Fuji, with photogenic waterfalls and abundant hiking trails. PAROS, GREECE - Laid-back Paros has become the Greek island of choice for many with a vibrant cultural scene and rocky coastline studded with beaches, secluded coves, and sea caves.

- Laid-back Paros has become the Greek island of choice for many with a vibrant cultural scene and rocky coastline studded with beaches, secluded coves, and sea caves. SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL - This multi-ethnic city is one of the great cultural destinations of South America and home to rich architectural heritage and some of the continent’s best museums, street art, and homegrown fashion.

- This multi-ethnic city is one of the great cultural destinations of South America and home to rich architectural heritage and some of the continent’s best museums, street art, and homegrown fashion. SUN VALLEY, IDAHO, UNITED STATES - With fewer crowds than other Western ski resorts, Sun Valley appeals to premium travelers and everyday outdoor enthusiasts alike. During the summer months travelers can enjoy trout fishing, whitewater rafting, mountain biking and more.

"We want our Card Members to experience all that travel has to offer,” said Audrey Hendley, President of American Express Travel. "Through our global travel expertise, guides like our annual Trending Destinations list and our lodging programs like The Hotel Collection, we help our Card Members plan all types of trips and inspire them to explore new places. This year, we've added more than 300 new properties in top destinations to The Hotel Collection, so Card Members have even more options for where to stay when they get there.”

A study conducted by American Express found that 72% of Millennial and Gen Z travelers are more likely to book hotels that offer credit card rewards and 70% are interested in a credit card with a collection of hotel benefits across the world3. Knowing that value is a priority for travelers, especially among Millennials and Gen Z travelers, American Express Travel added new benefits and expanded The Hotel Collection to include more properties in destinations our Card Members are visiting. The lodging program has increased its footprint by 40% this year to include over 1,000 hotels and expanded to 50 new destinations. The collection includes upscale hotels located near city centers, popular tourist attractions, great restaurants, and active nightlife. Additionally, when Gold and Platinum Card® Members book two or more nights at these hotels through Amex Travel, they are eligible to receive a room upgrade upon arrival, 12:00 P.M. early check-in, and late check-out up to 4:00 P.M. (all subject to availability and certain room categories are not eligible for upgrade). These benefits are in addition to a complimentary credit valued at $100 to use towards eligible charges, which may include food and beverage, spa, or other on-property charges (eligible charges vary by property).

Five of this year’s Trending Destinations are home to Hotel Collection properties including:

Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley is in the heart of Brisbane’s fashion, nightlife, and restaurant hub. The hotel is just minutes from the bars and restaurants of Howard Smith Wharves and the boutiques of James Street.

is in the heart of Brisbane’s fashion, nightlife, and restaurant hub. The hotel is just minutes from the bars and restaurants of Howard Smith Wharves and the boutiques of James Street. Hotel Barriere Le Grand Hotel Dinard is a beautiful hotel with a prime spot facing St. Malo in Dinard, northeastern Brittany. This elegant hotel dates to the 19th century and is just a 10-minute walk to the beach and promenade.

is a beautiful hotel with a prime spot facing St. Malo in Dinard, northeastern Brittany. This elegant hotel dates to the 19th century and is just a 10-minute walk to the beach and promenade. Avant Mar in Paros, Greece is situated on the shore of Piperi Beach and a short walk from Naoussa, a village and harbor filled with shops and al fresco dining.

in Paros, Greece is situated on the shore of Piperi Beach and a short walk from Naoussa, a village and harbor filled with shops and al fresco dining. ULUM Moab is a luxury, safari-inspired resort that overlooks Looking Glass Arch and offers a secluded stay with views that extend all the way to Canyonlands National Park.

is a luxury, safari-inspired resort that overlooks Looking Glass Arch and offers a secluded stay with views that extend all the way to Canyonlands National Park. Sun Valley Resort in Sun Valley, Idaho gives guests the best of both worlds with outdoor adventure activities like downhill skiing and hiking trails along with luxury accommodations and signature spa treatments.

When Card Members book these – and any – destinations with Amex Travel, American Express’ massive global footprint and incredible benefits help them make the most of their travel through a network of Travel Consultants in 23 countries who speak 13 languages, over 1,400 airport lounges in 140 countries, dining reservations that can be made through Resy in 30 countries, and over 2,600 properties in 114 countries through the Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection programs.

