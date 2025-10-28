American Tower Aktie
WKN DE: A1JRLA / ISIN: US03027X1000
|
28.10.2025 12:39:25
American Tower Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q3, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - American Tower Corp. (AMT) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $853.3 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $416.2 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $2.717 billion from $2.522 billion last year.
American Tower Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $853.3 Mln. vs. $416.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.82 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $2.717 Bln vs. $2.522 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.210-$10.290 Bln
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!