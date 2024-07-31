American Water Works Company, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q2 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $277 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $280 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.149 billion from $1.097 billion last year.

American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.25 to $5.30