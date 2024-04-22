22.04.2024 22:20:16

Ameriprise Financial Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $990 million, or $9.46 per share. This compares with $417 million, or $3.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Ameriprise Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $878 million or $8.39 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $4.15 billion from $3.74 billion last year.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $990 Mln. vs. $417 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $9.46 vs. $3.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.15 Bln vs. $3.74 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ameriprise Financial Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ameriprise Financial Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ameriprise Financial Inc 389,50 -0,18% Ameriprise Financial Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes zum Handelsende höher-- ATX und DAX schließen fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich überwiegend zu
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten zum Wochenstart zu. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte starteten überwiegend freundlich in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen