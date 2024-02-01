|
01.02.2024 14:00:00
Amphenol Announces First Quarter 2024 Dividend
Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the first quarter 2024 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.22 per share at its meeting held on January 31, 2024. The Company will pay this first quarter 2024 dividend on April 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2024.
About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240201235034/en/
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amphenol Corp.
|95,42
|2,10%
