24.04.2024 14:07:12
Amphenol Corp. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $548.7 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $439.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.26 billion from $2.97 billion last year.
Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q1): $548.7 Mln. vs. $439.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.26 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.24 - $3.30 Bln
