24.04.2024 14:07:12

Amphenol Corp. Q1 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $548.7 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $439.2 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.8% to $3.26 billion from $2.97 billion last year.

Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $548.7 Mln. vs. $439.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.87 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.26 Bln vs. $2.97 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.81 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.24 - $3.30 Bln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amphenol Corp.mehr Nachrichten