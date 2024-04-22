Amphenol Corporation Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today released its 2023 Sustainability Report.

"Amphenol continues to make a positive impact on the environment, the communities in which we operate and our global team members, all while delivering exceptional performance for our shareholders,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

"During 2023, we continued to make meaningful advances in energy management through our increased use of renewable energy sources and the acquisition of renewable energy certificates. We also made improvements to our manufacturing processes to decrease our water intensity. In addition, we achieved third-party verification of our Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions and are now able to report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative standards. Most importantly, our advanced technology products continue to support and enable a cleaner and safer future.”

"We have made substantial progress towards making our company more sustainable for the long term, progress made possible only through the dedication and hard work of our truly outstanding employees around the world. Without them, we would not be able to reduce our environmental footprint and support our communities, all while delivering value to our customers, partners, employees, communities and shareholders.”

The 2023 Sustainability Report is available for download on Amphenol’s website at www.amphenol.com/sustainability.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world’s largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Broadband Communications, Commercial Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications, Mobile Devices and Mobile Networks. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

