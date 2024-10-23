Amphenol Guides Q1, FY24 Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Amphenol Corp. (APH) provided its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, assuming the continuation of current market conditions as well as constant exchange rate.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.48 to $0.50 per share on sales between $3.95 billion and $4.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.47 per share on sales of $3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.82 to $1.84 per share on sales between $14.85 billion and $14.95 billion. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.76 per share on sales of $14.62 billion for the year.

