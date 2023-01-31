AN2 Therapeutics to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference.

Details of the event is as follows:

SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 14-15, 2023 (virtual)

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, President and CEO will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, February 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for rare, chronic, and serious infectious diseases with high unmet needs. Our lead candidate is epetraborole, which we are studying in a pivotal Phase 2/3 trial as a once-daily, oral treatment with a novel mechanism of action for patients with NTM lung disease, a rare, chronic, and progressive infectious disease caused by bacteria, known as mycobacteria, that leads to irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

