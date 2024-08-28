AN2 Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform, today announced that Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Details of the event is as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Eric Easom, Co-Founder, Chairman, President and CEO will provide a corporate overview on Tuesday, September 10 at 9:30am ET

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of the AN2 Therapeutics website at www.an2therapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About AN2 Therapeutics, Inc.

AN2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics derived from its boron chemistry platform. AN2 has a pipeline of boron-based compounds in development for Chagas disease, nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM), and melioidosis, along with early-stage programs focused on targets in infectious diseases and oncology. For more information, please visit our website at www.an2therapeutics.com.

