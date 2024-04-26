|
26.04.2024 17:21:13
Ancora's Board Nominees Win Support From BLET Teamsters In Norfolk Southern Battle
(RTTNews) - On Friday, Ancora Holdings Group announced that its nominations for Norfolk Southern Corp.'s (NSC) have received support from the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters or BLET.
The BLET group represents locomotive engineers, conductors, brakemen, firemen, switchmen, hostlers and other train service employees at Norfolk Southern.
Speaking about the support, proposed CEO Jim Barber stated, "It's a privilege to receive support from the BLET Teamsters, who believe in our plan to improve performance, safety and employee relations at Norfolk Southern. Jamie Boychuk and I had an extremely productive conversation with the Brotherhood about the issues the railroad faces today under current management".
Currently, Norfolk's stock is trading at $239.70, down 0.47 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
