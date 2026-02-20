AngloGold Ashanti Aktie
AngloGold Ashanti Plc Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $855 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $967 million or $1.90 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 75.3% to $3.068 billion from $1.750 billion last year.
AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $855 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.068 Bln vs. $1.750 Bln last year.
