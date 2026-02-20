AngloGold Ashanti Aktie

AngloGold Ashanti für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 915102 / ISIN: US0351282068

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 12:26:14

AngloGold Ashanti Plc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - AngloGold Ashanti plc (AU) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $855 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $470 million, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AngloGold Ashanti plc reported adjusted earnings of $967 million or $1.90 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 75.3% to $3.068 billion from $1.750 billion last year.

AngloGold Ashanti plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $855 Mln. vs. $470 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.68 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.068 Bln vs. $1.750 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (ADRS)

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.