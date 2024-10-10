dormakaba Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Annual General Meeting approves all proposals



10.10.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST



Rümlang, 10 October 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting of dormakaba Holding AG, shareholders approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. 241 shareholders attended in person. A total of 2 883 737 registered shares with voting rights were represented, corresponding to 68.6% of the share capital recorded in the commercial register. The shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors with a large majority, including the payment of a dividend of CHF 8.00 per share. This corresponds to a payout ratio of 51.1%. The dividend will be paid primarily from available earnings and, to a smaller extent, from capital contribution reserves. Payments are scheduled to begin on 16 October 2024. The Annual General Meeting also approved all proposed re-elections to the Board of Directors, each for a term of one year. While John Y. Liu has retired from the Board of Directors, Marianne Janik and Ilias Läber were elected as new independent members. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the Group Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as, for the first time, the Report on Non-Financial Matters (part of the Sustainability Report) for the financial year 2023/24. In a consultative vote, the shareholders also approved the 2023/24 compensation report. The proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Board of Directors until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and the proposed maximum amount for compensation of the Group Executive Board for the 2025/26 financial year were also approved. In addition, the Annual General Meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers AG as auditors and the law firm Keller AG as independent proxy for a further term of one year. More details on the Annual General Meeting 2024 can be found on www.dk.world/AGM. Further information for: Investors Media Swetlana Iodko Schoordijk Patrick Lehn Head Investor Relations Press Officer T: +41 44 818 90 28 T: +41 44 818 92 86 swetlana.iodko@dormakaba.com patrick.lehn@dormakaba.com Download Section Media Release (PDF) General Disclaimer This communication contains certain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, those using the words “believes”, “assumes”, “expects” or formulations of a similar kind. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current judgement of the company, involve risks and uncertainties and are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations that the company believes to be reasonable at this time but may prove to be erroneous. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors outside of the company's and the Group's control which could lead to substantial differences between the actual future results, the financial situation, the development or performance of the company or the Group and those either expressed or implied by such statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, the company accepts no obligation to continue to report, update or otherwise review such forward-looking statements or adjust them to new information, or future events or developments.

