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26.04.2026 20:45:00
Anthropic's Project Glasswing Could Crown This Cybersecurity Stock as Champion
Anthropic announced Claude Mythos, its most advanced large language model yet, earlier this month. Announced is the keyword. The broad release of the artificial intelligence (AI) model has been delayed due to security concerns. Anthropic claims Mythos is so good at coding that it can identify and exploit vulnerabilities in codebases that have existed undetected for years.To prevent its product from causing too much harm, Anthropic established Project Glasswing, an initiative that invites a handful of top enterprises to use Mythos to find and patch vulnerabilities across operating systems, web browsers, and other critical software before it is more widely released.While many view the improved capabilities of large language models as a major threat to cybersecurity stocks, the opposite may prove true -- at least for some companies. And Project Glasswing may have just crowned a cybersecurity champion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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