Aon Names Terence Williams Head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific


SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Terence Williams as head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific, effective April 2025.

Terence Williams

Williams will be based in Singapore and report to Joe Peiser, global CEO of Commercial Risk Solutions and Anne Corona, CEO of Asia Pacific. He will also join Aon's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and Global Commercial Risk Leadership Team.

In this role, Williams will lead Aon's commercial risk strategies and capability across the region to deliver differentiated risk solutions to help address evolving client risks.

Peiser said, "The risk landscape continues to become increasingly more connected and complex. Terence has the experience and strategic vision to further enhance our risk capabilities and drive innovative solutions to help shape better business decisions for clients in the region."

Williams brings significant leadership and insurance expertise from his career spanning over two decades with Aon, most recently serving as chief broking officer for the EMEA region based in London. He previously held several senior roles at Aon including CEO, South Africa, chief broking officer, Sub Sahara Africa, and head of casualty, UK.

Corona added, "We are thrilled to welcome Terence to the Asia Pacific region. Terence is a proven people leader with the ability to develop talent and build high-performing teams. His leadership and industry acumen will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

The information contained in this document is solely for information purposes, for general guidance only and is not intended to address the circumstances of any particular individual or entity. Although Aon endeavours to provide accurate and timely information and uses sources that it considers reliable, the firm does not warrant, represent or guarantee the accuracy, adequacy, completeness or fitness for any purpose of any content of this document and can accept no liability for any loss incurred in any way by any person who may rely on it. There can be no guarantee that the information contained in this document will remain accurate as on the date it is received or that it will continue to be accurate in the future. No individual or entity should make decisions or act based solely on the information contained herein without appropriate professional advice and targeted research.

