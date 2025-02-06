|
06.02.2025 03:44:56
Aon Names Terence Williams Head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific
|
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 February 2025 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Terence Williams as head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific, effective April 2025.
Williams will be based in Singapore and report to Joe Peiser, global CEO of Commercial Risk Solutions and Anne Corona, CEO of Asia Pacific. He will also join Aon's Asia Pacific Executive Committee and Global Commercial Risk Leadership Team.
In this role, Williams will lead Aon's commercial risk strategies and capability across the region to deliver differentiated risk solutions to help address evolving client risks.
Peiser said, "The risk landscape continues to become increasingly more connected and complex. Terence has the experience and strategic vision to further enhance our risk capabilities and drive innovative solutions to help shape better business decisions for clients in the region."
Williams brings significant leadership and insurance expertise from his career spanning over two decades with Aon, most recently serving as chief broking officer for the EMEA region based in London. He previously held several senior roles at Aon including CEO, South Africa, chief broking officer, Sub Sahara Africa, and head of casualty, UK.
Corona added, "We are thrilled to welcome Terence to the Asia Pacific region. Terence is a proven people leader with the ability to develop talent and build high-performing teams. His leadership and industry acumen will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients."
Read more about Aon's capabilities in Asia Pacific here.Hashtag: #Aon
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.
News Source: Aon
06/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aon PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03:44
|Aon Names Terence Williams Head of Commercial Risk Solutions for Asia Pacific (EQS Group)
|
24.01.25
|Aon Names Puneet Swani Head of Talent Solutions in Asia Pacific to Accelerate Aon’s Human Capital Strategy in the Region (EQS Group)
|
22.01.25
|Aon Forecasts 11.1 Percent Increase in Employee Medical Plan Costs for Businesses in Asia Pacific (EQS Group)
|
16.01.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Aon präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
17.12.24
|Aon and FIDE FORUM Release Report on Directors Remuneration in Malaysia (EQS Group)
|
03.12.24
|Aon names Anne Corona as CEO of Enterprise Clients and Global Chief Commercial Officer (EQS Group)
|
21.11.24
|Aon appoints Magnus Roe as Global Chief Data and Analytics Officer Based in Singapore (EQS Group)
|
21.11.24
|2024 Triggers First-Ever Insurance Payout for Disaster Fund (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Aon PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Aon PLC Registered Shs
|360,40
|0,19%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street schlussendlich fester -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins - Nikkei stabil
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch ohne große Ausschläge, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit positiver Tendenz präsentierte. Die US-Börsen gewannen zur Wochenmitte leicht hinzu. An den Märkten in Asien ging es unterdessen überwiegend nach unten, lediglich der Nikkei zeigte sich minimal fester.