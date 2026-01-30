Aon Aktie
30.01.2026 13:00:44
Aon Q4 Earnings Up
(RTTNews) - Aon plc (AON, 0XHL.L), a professional services firm, on Friday reported that net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the shareholders increased to $1.70 billion from $716 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $7.82 versus $3.28 last year.
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders increased to $1.05 billion from $965 million in the prior year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $4.85 versus $4.42 last year.
On average, 21 analysts had expected the company to report $4.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating income surged to $1.21 billion form $1.09 billion in the prior year.
Revenue increased to $4.30 billion from $4.15 billion in the previous year.
In the pre-market trading, Aon 2.33% lesser at $334.99 on the New York Stock Exchange.
