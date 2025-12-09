Aperam announces its financial calendar for 2026

Luxembourg December 09, 2025 (18:00 CET) - Aperam today announces its financial calendar for 2026.

Earnings calendar*

6 February 2026 30 April 2026 30 July 2026 6 November 2026 earnings for 4th quarter 2025 and 12 months 2025 earnings for 1st quarter 2026 earnings for 2nd quarter 2026 and 6 months earnings for 3rd quarter 2026 and 9 months 2026

* (earnings published before the opening of the European Stock exchanges where Aperam is listed)

General Meeting of Shareholders

5 May 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables. Aperam is fully committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and the United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, the United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam’s places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

