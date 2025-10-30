AptarGroup Aktie
WKN: 886413 / ISIN: US0383361039
|
30.10.2025 22:17:13
AptarGroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $127.93 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $100.04 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.
Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.00 million or $1.62 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $961.13 million from $909.29 million last year.
AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $127.93 Mln. vs. $100.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $961.13 Mln vs. $909.29 Mln last year.
