AptarGroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $127.93 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $100.04 million, or $1.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.00 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $961.13 million from $909.29 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.93 Mln. vs. $100.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue: $961.13 Mln vs. $909.29 Mln last year.