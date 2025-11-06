ArcelorMittal Aktie

ArcelorMittal für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DRY4 / ISIN: US03938L2034

06.11.2025 07:39:54

ArcelorMittal Q3 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - ArcelorMittal (MT) reported that its third quarter net income attributable to equity holders of the parent increased to $377 million from $287 million, prior year. Basic earnings per common share was $0.50 compared to $0.37. EBITDA was $1.51 billion compared to $1.58 billion. Adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of the parent declined to $474 million from $488 million. Adjusted basic earnings per common share was $0.62 compared to $0.63. Third quarter sales were $15.66 billion compared to $15.20 billion, last year.

The Group stated that its high return strategic growth projects, together with the impact of recent M&A, are expected to increase future EBITDA potential by $2.1 billion including $0.7 billion and $0.8 billion targeted in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

ArcelorMittal SA NY Registered Shs 33,20 3,11% ArcelorMittal SA NY Registered Shs

