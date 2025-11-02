Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
02.11.2025 16:30:00
Are Quantum Computing Stocks in a Bubble?
Quantum computing stocks have taken Wall Street by storm. Since the start of the third quarter of 2024, investors have piled into the three pure-play quantum stocks -- IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS), and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) -- resulting in eye-popping gains for early shareholders. Rigetti has rocketed 4,330%, D-Wave surged 3,330%, and IonQ climbed 812%.Still, these companies are developing a technology that's basically in its infancy -- think of the telegraph when Alexander Graham Bell was tinkering with the telephone. Moreover, all three stocks sport valuations that would make even the most aggressive venture capitalists blush.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
