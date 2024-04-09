|
09.04.2024 22:05:00
Arista Networks to Announce Q1 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024
Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, May 7th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on May 7th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.
Upcoming Investor Event Participation
Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:
J.P. Morgan 52nd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications
Conference
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
Ashwin Kohli, SVP of Customer Engineering
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Time: 10:45 am PT / 1:45 pm ET
William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
Time: 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET
A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center/AI, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.
