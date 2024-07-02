02.07.2024 22:05:00

Arista Networks to Announce Q2 2024 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on July 30th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

KeyBanc Capital Markets Technology Leadership Forum
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
Martin Hull, VP and GM, Cloud and AI Platforms
Monday, August 5, 2024
Time: 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
John McCool, Chief Platform Officer
Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Citi Global TMT Conference
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
Ashwin Kohli, Chief Customer Officer
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Jayshree Ullal, CEO
Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Time: 2:25 pm PT / 5:25 pm ET

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

