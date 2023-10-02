Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2023 Financial Results on Monday, October 30th 2023

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2023 after U.S. markets close on Monday, October 30th, 2023. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on October 30th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming 2023 Analyst Day

Arista Networks will host a virtual 2023 Analyst Day: Cloud and AI Innovators, on Thursday, November 9th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested participants will be able to join the webcast event through the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista also announces it will participate in the following events in November and December with the financial community:

Needham 17th Annual Virtual Security, Networking and Communications Conferences

John McCool, Chief Platform Officer

Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

UBS Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Anshul Sadana, COO

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Ita Brennan, CFO

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments. Arista’s award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231002256426/en/