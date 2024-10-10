Arista Networks to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, November 7th, 2024

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2024 after U.S. markets close on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. The results will be included in a press release with accompanying financial information that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Arista’s executive management team will host a conference call on November 7th, beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss financial results and business highlights. Interested parties may access the call by dialing (888) 330-2502 in the United States or +1 (240) 789-2713 from international locations. The Conference ID is 5655862. Please dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on Arista’s Investor Relations website.

Upcoming Investor Event Participation

Arista announces it will participate in the following events with the financial community:

UBS Global Technology Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Wells Fargo TMT Conference

Martin Hull, VP and GM, Cloud and AI Platforms

Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

Chantelle Breithaupt, CFO

Ashwin Kohli, Chief Customer Officer

Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Time: TBD on Arista Networks website at https://investors.arista.com

A live audio webcast of these events will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Arista website at https://investors.arista.com.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

